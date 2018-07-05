Mojácar Tourism Department Launches New Promotional Campaign

With the arrival of the busy summer season, Mojácar´s Tourism Department has launched a new promotional video campaign, that will be targeted to social networks to show off the town´s beaches. The campaign is made up of four, two minute videos, with impressive aerial images of the 17 km of coastline, showing the natural virgin beaches as well as the certificated, award winning urban ones with their lifeguards, adapted bathing areas and everything needed for the many beach-goers.

Over the coming weeks a new video will appear on the town´s Facebook pages, ´Turismo de Mojacar´ and ´Mojacar Informa´ as well as on national and international social networks, as part of a digital promotional campaign, especially designed for the tourist sector to reach out to many more people than their usual followers.

The leading online marketing agency, “Taller Emarketing”, have been charged with this and other projects over recent years, which includes the brand “Mojácar, Unforgettable Memories.” The videos will make up part of the overall tourism publicity package, including the web page www.mojacar.es, which is one of the most visited of the province, with up to date town news, local information, events, fiestas, exhibitions etc.

Mojácar Tourism Department has invested a lot of time and effort in upgrading their publicity and information and last year, saw their Facebook page, have a monthly average of 41,300 “likes”, with a massive 166,668 people between mid July and mid August. They have also been a pioneer in obtaining the seal of the Integral System of Spanish Tourist Quality in Destinations, SICTED.