Copa D’escocia Competition Played At Oliva Nova On Tuesday 3rd Of July 2018.

On a beautiful morning, where the temperature soared to 35 degrees centigrade, 34 brave members and guests took to the fairways, to battle out for this prestigious trophy.

Our guests today were Gordon McBain, Alistair Taylor and Mike Fox, and all were welcomed by our Vice Captain Bill Pike.

The course has completely recovered from the Spring treatment with all aspects of the course in immaculate condition. Many congrats to Oliva Nova Golf-

The winners on the day, were as follows:-

1st Place with a net 68 off a handicap of 6 was Shaun O’Gorman. 2nd Place with a net 69 off a handicap of 26 was Jim Hayward, 3rd Place with a net 70 off a handicap of 16 was Derek Lindley. 4th Place with a net 71 off a handicap of 24 was Graham Boreley. 5th Place with a net 71 off a handicap of 24 was John Evans. 6th Place with a net 72 off a handicap of 29 was Richard Sharp

Congratulations to all of you for great scoring, especially Shaun O’Gorman who played spectacular golf today.

The lowest Gross Score today was Shaun O’Gorman with an 74, which won a special prize.

Closest to Pin at hole number 5 was Shaun O’Gorman with 6.93 meters and at hole 16, nearest the pin was Russ Peters, with a shot into 3.38 meters.

There was only one two today, and that was by Shaun O’Gorman.

The Balls in the Water prize was guessed today and that was by Paul Sankey who guessed correct with exactly 100 balls.

In the match Play Competition, Terry Moore defeated John Nicol by 6 & 5

Next week, we are playing a Pairs Texas Scramble so should you want to join us at Pego, please contact Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com, and we would love to see you.

Malcolm R Wise