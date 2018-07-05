Alfie’s Golf Society at Lo Romero

40 members and guests from Alfie’s GS travelled to Lo Romero GC for the Sponsors Trophy on 28th June. The turnout was fantastic as we had 24 members and 16 guests who are always welcome to play golf with us. We all turned up expecting blue skies and hot sunshine but we endured some unexpected showers but this did not affect the golf performances on the day.

The course was in magnificent condition and all players enjoyed the day where the overall scoring was very high with 6 players scoring 40 points or more. This event is to celebrate the continued support of our sponsors who provide prizes for the society throughout the year which is greatly appreciated, Alfies Bar, The Celtic Drop, The Street Restaurant and finally The Old Auld Dubliner. The presentation was held back at Alfies’s bar where a buffet was enjoyed by all the players provided by Rose and Jim at Alfies Bar. As we had so many playing with us on the day it was decided to add some additional prizes details of which are provided below

Our winner of the day in the silver division was Steve Barlow with a great score of 38 stableford points

Second place went to Jim Dempsey with a score of 36 stableford points.

The Winner of the gold division was Ian Connell our society president with a fantastic score of 41 stableford points. Second place went to Derek Fleet with 40 points decided on count back due to a number of players finishing on 40 points well done everyone.

Due to our high number of guests playing we had 2 prizes for our welcomed guest players. The winner of the Best Guest went to George Dawidow with 37 stableford points and second place was Mark Atkinson with a score of 34 points.

Nearest the pin on the 7th– Sponsored by ‘The Street Restaurant’ went to Soren Lyngbye

Nearest the pin on the 15th– sponsored by ‘The Auld Dubliner‘ went to John Rich

Nearest the pin in 2 shots on the 9th – sponsored by ’The Celtic Drop’ went to Steve Barlow

Nearest the pin in 3 shots on the 17th – sponsored by ‘Alfies Bar’ went to Gordon Cowan

The Blind pairs was won by Geoff Kite and Stuart Lynch

Our match secretary Joe Murphy provided and additional prize which he kept a mystery until we got back to the bar and this was for the best gross score on the feature 18th hole, we had 4 contenders and this was decided by a draw and won by Steve Barlow who had a great days golf, well done Steve.

Finally the longest walk prize went to our guest Nigel Buffery.

Many thanks to our sponsors, our committee for their hard work in the background, and to Mike Probert from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services for arranging our day.

To Rose and Jim and staff at Alfies Bar for their continued support throughout the year.

Big Thank you to Sandie Hall for organising the charity raffle and prizes.

And finally thanks to all the members and guests for supporting Alfies Golf Society.

The next venue will be held at Roda on July 26th 2018, and we be playing for The Geoff Thompson Trophy.

Ian Ingledew, Captain