Press Report San Miguel Bowls Club – week ending 29th June

By Gail Willshire

I must open this week’s report with a congratulations to the Moors who have won the Hurricane League with a match to spare. The team secured a 12:2 win over Greenlands Gladiators to give them an unassailable lead in the table, 24 points ahead of their nearest rivals and with a total shot difference of 304. This week’s winners were: Reg Cooper, Linda Plaisted & Gary Raby 39:2; Margaret Patterson, Dave Greenland & Lynn Greenland 13:9; Allan Patterson, Stuart Hemmings & Lee Sinclair 24:11; Tony Sansom, Don Whitney & Mary Dyer 17:16 and Bob Nesbitt, Cliff Plaisted & Stuart Denholm 18:11.

Unfortunately, the Christians did not fair so well against the Quesada Blenheims. Paul Hayward, Bob Graham and Val Hignett were able to bring home 2 points for the team with their win 19:17. Their future in the Spitfire league rests on next week’s result.

The VCL leagues concluded this week with the Deputies being the pick of the bunch, finishing second in their league, just 1 point behind the winners. In their last game Gary Raby won his Singles 21:7, Jack Jackson, Dave Champion & Bob Donnelly won the Triples 24:8 and Stan North, Sandi Hannon, Alan Dobie & Dave McEwan won the Rinks 21:16.

The Sheriffs gained 6 points in their last game from their visit to Vistabella leaving them 5th in the table. Wins came from both Singles games, Mary Dyer 21:16 and Noel Davis 21:18, and from the Rinks team of Margaret Patterson, Lee Sinclair, Stuart Hemmings and Dave Johnson 17:9.

Finally, the Marshalls finished 5th in their league with a great 10:2 result against El Rancho. Wins came from both Singles, Ann Eagle, 21:14 and Bob Graham 21:8, the Pairs team of Sheila & Brian Errington 23:7 and the Triples of Ian Hope, Paul Hayward & Mike Douglas 26:16.

The Wasps sessions will come to an end this Wednesday but will start again on 5th September 1:30 for 2:00. €5 for an afternoon’s bowling with shoes and woods available to borrow.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club please contact the President Stuart Hemmings on 965720461, or the Secretary Gail Willshire on 965020492.