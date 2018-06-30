Record total for Cabo Roig’s Queen Vic

Sue Court, the proprietor of the Queen Vic in Cabo Roig, rallied a number of her supporters together on Thursday, when she presented a cheque for 3250 euro to Maria of the Pink Ladies following the pub’s participation in the recent 2018 Walk for life which took place on the Orihuela Costa at the beginning of June. The amount was 500 euros more that the sum raised in 2017, which in itself was a record total.

Maria congratulated the Queen Vic for raising the highest amount of sponsorship for the third consecutive year, which this year amounted to almost 30% of the total amount achieved.

The total was improved by a number of her ‘walkers’ who chose to carry out a bucket collection in selected bars along the route. Needless to say they also felt obliged to sample a beverage or two along the way.

Following the conclusion of the walk, Sue, together with many of her regulars, descended on the bars and restaurants in Cabo Roig where, once again the buckets proved most useful in sweeping up everybody’s loose change.

Indeed Sue said “We cannot praise our customers enough for their dedication to this annual event. We also wish to thank all those who kindly donated to the cause, including customers in the many local bars along the Cabo Roig strip, who all donated to our bucket collection.