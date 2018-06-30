A model day for help

On Friday 22nd June HELP Murcia Mar Menor held it’s annual fashion show at Las Claras.

The eleven models did a wonderful job of showing the best of the fashions on offer, each showing three outfits which had been donated/collected over the past 6 months at the HELP outlet in Los Alcazares. There was also a wide range of items for the 80 people who attended to view which were on sale at rock bottom prices.

Music was provided by Ron Johnson and there were many prizes to be won in the raffle.

When the show was over all the outfits the models had shown were put on sale, all real bargains. The afternoon raised just over €1000 for the charity which will go towards next year’s good causes.

Many thanks to all the models and helpers who made the show a great success. For more information about HELP Murcia Mar Menor contact our office in Los Alcazares on 968 570 059.