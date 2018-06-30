Making the Orihuela Costa stronger

The Orihuela Costa Business Association, which comprises of 40 businesses, is currently inviting similar local establishments to join with them and re-establish the area to it’s former glories.

The new committee is inviting all business people to join together (for free) to move OC forward, suggesting three different ways to become involved with a minimum time commitment on your behalf.

In Orihuela Costa and Cabo Roig in particular, there is a Saint Patrick’s Day Committee and two active business associations that can achieve much with local (Orihuela), provincial (Alicante) and regional (Valencia) governments, able to draw on financial grants to run events.

All you have to do to join is to email a copy of your passport and NIE to oc.avanza@gmail.com (no money required). One association (the Cabo Roig Traders) is specifically for bars and restaurants on the strip, the second (OC. AVANZA) is for all other businesses and locations within the Orihuela Costa. For further information call Raymond Kearney on 639 951 018.

Looking ahead to the St Patricks Day Parade, the parade committee would particularly welcome ideas and participation from businesses situated at the medical centre end of the strip and on the western side of the N332.

The next meeting will be held in the Slievenamon at 3pm on 9th July and 3rd September. The meetings only last for around 1 hour, so please go along and share your views.

The 2019 Saint Patrick’s Festival Committee includes Raymond Kearney of Golf Sun Properties, Greg Daly at Slievenamon, Jimmy Kiernan of Trinity Bar and Karl Court, Queen Vic. All would be delighted to hear your views.

The Cabo Roig Parade is already ranked at number 9 in the WORLD. In 2019 the intention is to have activities along the whole length of Calle del Mar (back of the strip), family activities at the top of the strip (by Sabadell Bank) and a Medieval (or craft) market on the opposite side of the N332 on Calle Isla Tabarca between the two footbridges.

The councillor for tourism Sofia Alvarez will support the event with funding acts, organising police support and promotion of the event. Like everywhere else in the world, small and even medium sized political parties achieve very little, whereas business associations are listened to by governments and influential people and so have the potential to achieve much.

Please join one of the two business associations. Email a copy of your passport and NIE and the name of your business to oc.avanza@gmail.com and we will do the rest for you. Together We Are Stronger.

If you require any further information please contact Raymond Kearney (639 951 018).