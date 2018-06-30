The Hondón Valley Branch of The Royal British Legion

The Hondón Valley Branch held its Summer Party at Tipsy Terrace in Hondón de los Frailes on 15th June. This year it was in the form of a “Hog Roast”. The hog weighed in at 80 kilos which meant there were “seconds” and even “thirds” for some! Thanks goes to Jo, Steve and their team for their support.

Over 100 members, friends and guests enjoyed the afternoon. Following the meal there was entertainment from the very “energetic” and extremely talented singer Suzie G. The heat of the day did not seem to affect her exuberance as she encouraged guests to sing along with favourite songs and then dance to the “infectious music” – including ABBA .

During the afternoon guests could “name the Teddy Bear” – the winning name being Nibbles! as well as two auctions and lucky number draws. The afternoon raised in excess of 600€ which was a great sum for Legion funds.

Thanks must go to Neil, Lucy and all the many helpers who made this such a fun event.

