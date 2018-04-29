The Virtual Leader Newspaper

Residents of San Javier are hopeful that the airport, due to close at the end of the year, can become the new permanent home for the Madrid based Aeronautical Museum, the Infante de Orleans Foundation, which boasts 44 historic aircraft and which it flies on a monthly basis.

The Management Company of Corvera have announced schedules for Jet2.com who will be flying in and out of the new airport from next March and a big, big send off for Tasha Lynch on Sunday when, after saying thanks and farewell to all her supporters and friends, she left La Marina bound for New York where her medical teatment has finally become a reality. We all wish her so much success.