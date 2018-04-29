San Miguel Bowls Club – week ending 26th April

Gail Willshire writes – What a week for San Miguel with great success in the Champion of Champions! Almost all of our competitors reached semi-finals or better. Steve Cantley and Pat McEwan started the wins off on the Saturday beating La Siesta in the Mixed Pairs final. Steve continued his success on Sunday winning the Men’s Pairs with Brian Miller – what a game that was with the result determined by Steve’s last wood -and Mary Dyer won the Ladies Singles beating strong opposition from Benitachell.

Val Collier, Chris Collier and Stuart Denholm reached the final of the Triples, but just lost out to Javea. Val, Chris, Stuart and Brian Miller also reached the semi-finals of the Rinks and Mary Dyer and Carol Rudge reached the semi-finals of the Ladies Pairs.

So, after all that the Moors game against Emerald Isle Vulcans on Monday was going to be hard work for them. But no, the winning ways continued with the team dropping just 2 points: Brian Miller, Brian Allen, Lin Miller 19:13, Val Collier, Chris Collier, Stuart Denholm 23:8, Noel Davis, Cliff Plaisted, Stuart Hemmings 19:15, Margaret Patterson, Lee Sinclair, Mary Dyer 29:6, Sue Milner, Jim Jarvie, Steve Cantley 23:11. Overall shots 122 to 73. This result put the Moors top of the Hurricane division, but there are many weeks to go.

The Christians were away to Quesada this week, always a difficult fixture. They came away with a very creditable 6 points, with shots 92 to 110. Great wins came from Sandie Hannon, Frank Scotthern and Barbara Scotthern 23:9, Ken Hope, Tom Dalgleish and John Marshall 20:14, and Paul Hayward, Keith Green and Alan Campbell 17:12.

Further successes came for San Miguel in the Greenlands Open. The semi-finals saw 6 San Miguel bowlers in 3 different teams: Lynn Greenland, Dave Johnson, Dave Greenland v Noel Davis with Anne-Marie Stevenson and Drew Gerrard; Fred Willshire, Derek Toozer and Gail Willshire v Gary Thorpe, Carol Thorpe and Mike Regan. After very close semi’s the final was between Drew Gerrard’s team and Fred Willshire’s team and Fred’s team prevailed. Thanks to Greenlands for a great competition.

Wasps on Wednesday 1pm for 1:30 start. €5 for an afternoon’s bowling with shoes and woods available to borrow.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club please contact the President Stuart Hemmings on 965 72 0461, or the Secretary Gail Willshire on 965 02 0492.