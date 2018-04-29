Rubys Golf Society

Our Trophy game this month was just a short hop down the road to the newly formed Vistabella golf where the greens as usual were tricky, and care had to be taken on the fairways which are a bit sparse and patchy on holes 2 to 8. However the course is now a great challenge but despite being Friday the 13th the challenge was accepted by all and some great scores were recorded, the results are as follows;

Nearest the pin on the par threes were David Johnston, Nigel Wright and Martin Collins. Best front nine and also best score for a long time was George Marshall Dean, best back was Theresa Wright. Silver division and overall winner on the day was Buck Taylor, Gold division winner was Martin Collins.

Back at Rayz bar where we enjoyed a nice buffet the football card was won by Dave Johnston.

Our next Trophy game is at Fonte Del Llopp on the 27th May anyone wishing to join us for this or any other game please email us at rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk