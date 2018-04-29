Murada win title but Daya pushed them all the way

La Murada 3 v. Daya Nueva 2

A trip to La Murada this evening to the ground of the Champions elect. As befitted the league leaders they had all the early possession. From a corner on four minutes the home side took the lead with a ferocious shot that gave Antonioni in Daya’s goal no chance. Daya did not sit back and just soak up Murada’s pressure, they tried to play the ball out of defence rather than the big boot upfield.

On eleven minutes a good Daya move saw the ball fall to Josue who calmly chipped the advancing keeper to level the scores. On eighteen minutes Antonio had to get down well to push a good Murada strike away for a corner. The home side were now playing some nice attacking football and looked the more likely to score again.

The visitors were guilty of giving away too many free kicks and surely this would cost them dearly if it continued. Murada had a goal disallowed for offside on twenty eight minutes as they began to stretch the visitors’ back line time and time again. On thirty three minutes a wonderful passage of play saw Daya go close, hitting the post and the bar before the home side scrambled the ball to safety.

On thirty eight minutes it was 2-1 to Murada as Antonio could not stop a thunderbolt shot from yet another free kick ! As the half drew to a close Daya were finding it very difficult to stem the lightening quick breaks of their opponents. So 2-1 at the half way point and Murada were worth their lead.

Braulio was on for Daya at the start of the second period, would we see a vintage performance from him ? He was soon in action clattering into the keeper as they both went for a high ball. Within five minutes of the restart from yet another free kick the home side rattled Daya’s crossbar.

The visitors attacks were few and far between now but with the one goal just between them anything could happen. It almost did on sixty eight minutes as a rocket shot from Braulio forced a great save from the home side’s keeper.

Antonio picked up a knock and Jaime had to replace him in the Daya goal. It was not too long before Jaime was picking the ball out of his net as from yet another free kick on seventy minutes Daya conceded the goal that surely would give Murada the points and the title. Daya had other ideas though and following a corner on seventy four minutes Josue scored the visitors’ second. So could there be an upset on the cards with sixteen minutes still to play ?

The home side came roaring back at Daya seeking to revenge that second goal. They almost did on eighty five minutes when Jaime fumbled a shot that he then just managed to scramble to safety and save his blushes. As the game came to an end Aaron received a red card to add to Daya’s woes.

So with this 3-2 win Murada won the title with a couple of matches still to play, well done to all concerned. It was not made easy for them today as Daya did not just turn up to make up the numbers. Josue up front for Daya made life very uncomfortable for the Murada defence at times and was Daya’s man of the Match.

Daya Dave

