The Med Bar Golf Society, El Raso,

Mar Menor 24/4/18

After a very windy night the night before, we made our way to Mar Menor with most of us thinking that we might not be able to play as it was still very windy. Surprise of the day was that there was hardly any wind by the time we teed off, sadly as the round progressed the wind appeared (It seemed that the wind had followed us down the motorway) and to a lot of us this meant the course was hard work but never mind, all enjoyed the day out. It was a good day for one member, Andy Trefry as he cleaned up with 4 prizes.

Results for this individual stapleford outing towards our player of the year:

Gold and overall winner Jonty Searson – 33 points

Runner up Andy Trefry

Silver division winner Roger Clarke 32 points

Runner up on count back Tony Alcock

Best score on the day with 37 points was guest Andy Brown

Nearest the pins on par 3`s was Steve Bramhall, Andy Trefry, Jonty Searson & Peter List

Nearest the pin in 3 on par 5, Andy Trefry

2 `s club shared by Andy Trefry & Andy Brown

Football card winners: John Goulder, Dave Capper & Buck Taylor

Thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro for the lovely buffet provided, our next outing is at Font de Llop 15/5/18

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you