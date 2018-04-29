Las Ramblas Social Club Weekly Report

Monday was the 1st round of the Singles Match Play and the winners have gone through to the 2nd round on Wednesday. Those not involved played a stableford but no results were recorded.

On Wednesday it was the 2nd round of the Singles Match Play and the remaining 8 winners should have been playing the the next round on Friday. However, due to the rain the matches were not completed and they will be playing catch up Friday and Monday.

Meanwhile the rest of the keen golfers braved the rain to manage at least 9/10 holes before it became unpleasant. So no results were recorded apart from 2 X 2´s from Liz Robertson and John Shervell.

Friday was catch up day for the Singles contenders and everybody else played 2 Ball Better Ball with the winning team of Dave Pulling and Rod Doel coming in with a score of 46 pts.

Mike Mahony