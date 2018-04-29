Lambs To The Slaughter As Torry Lose Again

Cd Torrevieja – 1 Hercules ‘B’ – 5

By Steve Hibberd

Due to extensive work being carried out on Vicente Garcia stadium, Torry’s latest Preferente division encounter against Hercules ‘B’ was played at Nelson Mandela stadium.

High flying Hercules went 3 up before half time, and it could have been a lot more. Thaddeus opened the scoring on 24 mins, before Piera (44) and Salome (45) extended the visitors advantage just before half time.

There was no let up in the 2nd half, when 2 goals for Piera (57 and 65) gave him a deserved hat trick. Ref Sanz Martin elected to issue a 2nd yellow card to Greuchi on 74 mins, but the 10 men of Torry did manage to pull a goal back through sub Manuel.

It doesn’t get any easier for Pedro’s men, for next weekend, Torry travel to 3rd place Villajoyosa (check Torry official website for details).

Torry line up. Cristobel, German, Ruben (Manuel), Lewis, Samuel, Pablo (Valencia), Greuchi, Coco (Santi), Silver, Marcos, Maicol (Ulises)