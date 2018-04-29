El Plantio 2 Golf Society

It was a case of lost balls galore, either in the pond on the 3rd and 7th holes or over the fence on the 3rd hole, as a blustery wind greeted the 14 competitors for the dreaded (for some) Monthly Medal on the 24th April.

Again conquering the conditions and the competition was serial medal winner Ian Henderson, recently returned from an illness enforced absence. Also to the fore was new member, Alistair Douglas and also Henry Mellor, in his last game before returning to the U.K.

Nearest the pins – Hole 2, David Swann and Hole 8, Ian Henderson.

Third Place, Henry Mellor, Handicap 8.9 – 61.1 shots

Second Place, Alistair Douglas, Handicap 14 – 60 shots.

First Place, Ian Henderson, Handicap 7.1 – 56.9 shots.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details.

Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230