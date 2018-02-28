Orihuela to install 35 defibrillators in municipal buildings

The Orihuela council has given the green light to the rental of 35 defibrillators for various municipal buildings, at a cost of 45,229 euros per year, for a duration of five years. The contract will also include all maintenance and training.

Rafael Almagro said that the Council already has five defibrillators located in the polideportivo del Palmeral, de Espeñetas, Pabellón Bernardo Ruiz, Polideportivo de La Murada and La Aparecida, while equipment is also available in Los Arcos, Teatro Circo, Palacio del Agua and the CDM. He added that it is also planned to incorporate two defibrillators in San Bartolomé and Desamparados.

The additional 35 defibrillators will be installed in the María Moliner Municipal Library, La Lonja Auditorium, Local Police vehicles, Carmen Conde Building; Ramón de Campoamor Citizen Participation Centre, Our Lady of Monserrate Senior Centre; Alameda del Mar Centre, Occupational Centre Oriol; Municipal Early Care Centre; all sports facilities; Civil Protection group; and in a selection of additional municipal buildings such as the Town Hall, Prop Building, Orihuela Costa Municipal Offices, Town Planning Department, Poeta del Pueblo Building and Casa Casinello.

“In this way we can demonstrate our commitment to becoming a healthy cardio city,” said Almagro.