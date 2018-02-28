European employment subsidy for Pilar de la Horadada

The Employment and Youth Service has received an EU grant of 178,141 euros that will enable 36 young people in the municipality to receive training in Computer Programming, Building Repair and Maintenance and Hotel and Kitchen Management so that they will be better prepared to enter the world of work.

As a result of the grant the Local Employment and Development Agency has now opened an application and selection process for suitable trainers. Applications may be submitted until March 6 and all information is available at www.pilardelahoradada.org .

Applicants who want to be part of the program must be over 16 and under 30 and must be enrolled in the ‘Youth Guarantee’ program, and must not be currently studying or working.

The Council will provide all equipment and material that is necessary for the program and all those accepted will receive a daily grant of five euros.

Pilar María Samper, Councilor for Employment, said that this is a great opportunity for young people in the municipality to train and access the world of work.