Lo Crispin GS Stableford at Roda

The Society played an Individual Stableford competition at Roda. The weather was cold and breezy, but dry when we commenced at 10 a.m. By the time all the 28 members and guests had finished their rounds, the wind had abated a little and it was somewhat warmer, and still dry!

There was a general consensus that Roda is one of the better courses that the Society plays, if a little long and hard. It is probably true to say that there are very few if any easy courses on the Costa Blanca. After the game, the staff at the Lo Crispin Tavern as usual supplied us with Tapas and a warm welcome, where the winners were announced and the prizes distributed. The winners were as follows:-

Gold Division

1st. Place – Mike Johnson (31 pts. off 4), 2nd. Place – Harry Wilcock (29 pts. off 15), 3rd. Place – Adrian Aspbury (28 pts. off 11)

Silver Division

1st. Place – Ian Blincoe (26 pts. off 28) – on count back, 2nd. Place – Paddy Shea (26 pts off 24), 3rd. Place – Ian Fogarty (25 pts off 22)

NTPs: Hole 2 – Harry Wilcock, Hole 7 – Brian Milne (Guest), Hole 11 – Mike Johnson, Hole 13 – Paddy Shea

Best Guest prize was won by Ron Perkins (33 pts. off 15) who also was the only player to achieve a 2! Free Game Raffle was won by Rod Pullen.

The next game will be played at Alicante on 7th. March and we will be playing for the first of our 4 majors for 2018, the Claret Jug! Our next interim game is at Font Del Llop on 28th. February.

Anyone wishing to join the Society or would like to play as a guest should contact a member of the Committee (Details on the website).

Steve Harrington