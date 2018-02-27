Help Vega Baja to close Torrevieja Office

At the HELP Vega Baja AGM on Tuesday 20th February 2018, it was announced that following a review, the decision had been taken by the Elective Committee to close the charity’s office in Torrevieja with effect from the 1st April 2018.

The meeting was informed that despite the best efforts of everyone, including a complete restructure of the office in 2017, the number of people seeking help through the office had dropped dramatically, in contrast to other offices in the charity which had been extremely busy.

Michele Masson who was re-elected as President for the charity at the AGM, said “We strongly believe that if we allowed this situation to continue we would be failing in our duty and that our time, efforts and of course finances can help people if directed in other ways.

It is particularly sad that this decision has had to be taken because as many people will be aware, HELP Vega Baja originated in the town over 35 years ago. HELP Vega Baja is a forward-thinking charity and we understand that times are changing and that people now expect to receive advice at the touch of a button.

We are working to ensure that our Facebook page and website are current and contain information sheets on popular topics. We are also improving the process of applying for membership online which we are working with our IT support to achieve. We also acknowledge that not everyone feels comfortable using the internet.

For these people we aim to make ourselves available at various venues in the town as often as possible. Our Welfare Officer and myself undertake many talks to groups etc. throughout the Vega Baja area and we have asked our Torrevieja volunteers to join us for their expertise on many subjects.

The committee was delighted to be able to report at the AGM that the charity had gone from strength to strength in the previous 12 months and that through the support received at fundraising events, charity shop, Campoamor market etc. we were able to donate in excess of 30,500 euros to individuals and good causes in 2017.

Our aim is to surpass this in 2018. Over 2,500 people received advice and information from our San Miguel Centre in the past year and there wa a 44% increase in net profit. Like all charities, we know there will be challenges in the year ahead, however, we are confident that with the team we have on board we will face any challenges and continue to be a well-respected charity that the community can continue to depend upon.

I have written to the town hall in Torrevieja and other organisations to reassure them that we are still very much committed to the town and we will always do what we can to support people and likeminded charities in the future.

From Tuesday, 3rd April 2018 all requests for help and support whether from an individual, social services or other organization should be made via our San Miguel Centre on 966 723 733 or email office@helpvegabaja.com The 24 hour non-medical emergency helpline can also be contacted on this number.

Exciting times lay ahead for HELP Vega Baja and we welcome you to join us on this journey”.

For more information about HELP Vega Baja, including how you can join the charity’s team of volunteers, you can contact them via their Facebook Page or email office@helpvegabaja.com or telephone 966 723 733 Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1.30 pm