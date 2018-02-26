Mojácar School Children Celebrate Andalucia Day

Mojácar’s Bartolomé Flores school children had an early Andalucía Day celebration with a party held during their morning break including a very typical Andalucían breakfast.

Usually schoolchildren celebrate this special day just before the actual date and again this year, due to the bank holiday, it was brought forward so that they could commemorate their regional day together.

Mojácar Council provided the nutritious breakfast of bread with tomato and olive oil, which is found all over Andalucía and, made with local products.

The event was held around morning break time, with the mothers joining in to help. Tables were laid out in the playground and a fun “photocall” station was set up consisting of a screen featuring a typical Andalucían window with its iron grille and geraniums. The children put together characteristic items of Andalucían attire in class such as hats, caps and flowers for the hair, which were worn with typical outfits for the party.

Ana García, Mojácar’s Councillor for Education, joined in with the children’s breakfast along with the mothers and teachers, an event which she said was the best way to celebrate this annual day by encouraging young people to keep their elders traditions alive. She added that the Andalucían gastronomy and the Mediterranean diet in general, is not only a healthy regime, it is also one more aspect of the regional culture that is so important to the young ones.

The town nursery, “Garabatos” also enjoyed taking part in their own celebration, with the town’s youngest ones enjoying a traditional breakfast with staff and Raquel Belmonte, the Town Councillor for Children.