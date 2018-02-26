Javea’s Six Pack flex their muscles at El Cid.

The long running 3 wood pairs competition at El Cid Bowls Club finished Friday 23rd February. 12 teams of six players chose 2 of their team each Friday to play a full 18 end game for 11 week’s, with 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw and shot difference counting in the event of a tie.

The Javea Green team Six Pack consisting of Jan & Paul Brown, Lynne & Derek Eldon, Chris Evans and Clive English won all their games except one to emerge outright winners.

Six Pack Captain Clive English thanked El Cid for an excellent well run competition and Scottsdale Overseas and Prudential International for the generosity in making this competition the largest prize money on the Costa Blanca.

This popular annual competition attracts top bowlers from several clubs and is sure to continue to be a regular fixture on the bowling calendar.

Javea Winter League had a disappointing 8-4 loss to Greenlands which saw them drop to second place in the league for the first time this season.

Javea’s Northern league fared better with Onyx winning 6-4 against Bonalba and Quartz beating El Cid 6-4.