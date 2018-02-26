Alfie’s Golf Society at Vistabella -Thursday 22nd February 2018

First Round of The Electic Cup – Keys Bar Trophy St. Andrews

29 members and guests from Alfie’s GS travelled to Vistabella GC for the second meeting of the year on February 22nd. It was the first round of the Eclectic Cup and the golfers played for The Keys Bar Trophy St. Andrews which was the first time this cup was played for. We had a later than normal start time at 12:20 but despite the delays all members of the society managed to make it back to the bar before it got dark.

The course was ok but the fairways could do with some water but the new 7 holes make the course a full 18 hole golf course. The presentation was held back at Alfies’s bar where a buffet was enjoyed by all the players, kindly donated by Alfie’s bar. We continued with the 2 categories “GOLD” & “SILVER” but the performance of the day was made by Gulli Kristjansson who played off a handicap of 5.

Our winner of the day in the silver division was Rita Potters with 37 stableford points alas Rita had to leave before the presentations were made.

Second went to Luke Branch with 36 stableford another solid performance from Luke to compliment his last performance at Villamartin..

The Winner of the gold division was Gulli Kristjansson who had a magnificent score of 40 points playing off a handicap of 5. Second place went to Ove Collin who also had 40 points playing off 19 but was pipped by Gulli on countback.

Best Guest went to Mac McClean with 32 stableford points.

Nearest the pin in the 2nd – Sponsored by ‘The Street Restaurant’ went to match secretary Joe Murphy

Nearest the pin on the11th– sponsored by ‘The Auld Dubliner‘ went to Gulli Kristjansson

Nearest the Pin in 2 shots on the 17th – sponsored by ’The Celtic Drop’ went to Ove Collin

Longest Drive Drive on 14th was won by Gulli Kristjansson

The Blind pairs was won by our Captain Ian Ingledew and Harry Conrad

Many thanks to our sponsors, our committee for their hard work in the background, and to Mike Probert from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services for arranging our day.

To Rose and Jim and staff at Alfie’s Bar for their support throughout the year.

Big Thank you to Dana Connell for organising the charity raffle and prizes.

And finally thanks to all the members for supporting Alfies Golf Society.

The next venue will be held at Las Ramblas on March 29th 2018 where we will be playing for the Terry Owen memorial Trophy