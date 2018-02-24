The Plaza Golf Society – Las Ramblas 23.2.18

The Plaza Golf Society returned to Las Ramblas on this fine winter morning .

It’s not everyone’s favourite but no-one could criticise the condition of the course which was as usual excellent.

The greens where super fast and caught out a lot of players. Particularly Gordy Brindley who came last with 10pts .

The 2’s pot was won by Nick McSpicer and Kev Adamson. NTP’S where kindly donated by honest John Williams and were won by Nick McSpicer x 3, Tom Cornwall and Keith Parker. Best lady was Liz Sully and her husband Phil won the scratch card which was ironic really when you see the state of his face after colliding with the pavement earlier in the week

Alan Carter won the Silver division, John Aird and Liz came 2nd and 3rd respectively. Mike Thornton was 3rd with our iconic captain Simon Lee pipping him on countback to 2nd with 31 pts.

The winner by some margin with 36 pts was deadly Declan O’Cowley. Our next game is at the newly renovated Vistabella on Friday 9th March and places are selling out quicker than the lovely sausage rolls in the Ale House! So register pronto at www.theplazagolfsociety.com