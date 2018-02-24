La Siesta Bowls Club By Rod Edgerton

The Apollos lost at home to San Miguel Meteors 85 shots to 109 picking up 5 points to the Meteors 9.Some good bowling with Ramsey Sinclair, Irene Laverick and Alex Morrice winning from start to finish to gain victory 20 shots to 11.Dave Davies, Norman Adcroft and Sue Jordan were 7 shots behind after 9 ends but persevered winning 6 of the last 9 ends to win 14-12.Pat Moore, Bill Jordan and John Taylor trailed by 6 shots after 15 ends but won the final 3 ends to draw 17 apiece.

The Pioneers played Quesada Swans and despite wins for Gary Randall, Rod Edgerton and Alan Mawer by 20 shots to 11 and Dennis Andrew, Ken Stringfellow and Sid Gallup winning 20-19 the remaining rinks lost narrowly, so just 4 points to La Siesta with the shots going to the Swans by 123 shots to 108.

In the Fed 4’s the Parakeets entertained Montemar Lords lost 5-3 and overall by a single shot 56-57. Sheila Chorley, Tony Campbell, Irene Mangan and Alex Morrice won31-13 whilst Pat and Trish Reilly with Florence and Mike Edwards drew 19-19.The Hoopoes had a poor day losing 8-0 to Greenlands the overall shots being 30-71.

The Winter League played Quesada and won on the rink of Derek Smith, Trish and Pat Reilly with Jean Cooper winning 17-14 obtaining 2 points. The shots went to Quesada by 98 shots to 56. In the Berleen an excellent win for Dave and Irene Laverick with Jim Eastwood and Pat Harman by 24-8.

The Golds continued their strong challenge with a 11-3 win against Vistabella Conquistadores by 125 shots to 95.Strong finishes from all rinks saw Wendy Ralph, Ann Edgerton and John Porter win 29-9 .Ron Sheldon, Derek Smith and Vic Mahomet won 27 -10 and Sheila Millward, Alan Ralph and Fay Beattie won 29-18. Barbara Cooper, Tony Campbell and Johnnie Ryder were 4 shots down with 4 ends left but won on the final end to claim a 19-18 victory whilst Gary Randell, Rod Edgerton and Alan Mawer were 11-4 down after 10 ends but eventually a determined effort by all players claimed a single shot on the final end to obtain a 14-14 draw.