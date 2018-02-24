Greenlands Bowls Club by Dave Webb

The Maples were at home to San Luis Trekkers and had mixed fortunes, Final score was – total shots for – 82. against – 97. Points for – 4. against – 10. Winning rinks were – Dave Fryatt, Ann Butterworth, Mike Kelly. – 27 shots to 9. Margaret Stephens, Phil Lockley, John Obrien. – 17 shots to 11.

The Sycamores were away to El Rancho Pintos. Final score – total shots for – 67. against – 134. Points for – 4 Against – 10. Winning rinks – Pat Wray, Doreen Watt, John Wray. – 19 shots to 14. Dave Field, John Newell, Mike Casssidy. – 19 shots to 15.

In the Fed 4s we were away to La Siesta and came away with a very good result. So final scores on the doors was – total shots for – 71. shots against – 30. Points for – 8, points against – 0. Winning rinks were — Margaret Stephens, Doreen Watt, Dave Thompson, Dave Webb. – 24 shots to 13. Jean Giddings, Jean Thompson, Dave Giddings, Mike Kelly. – 33 shots to 8. Zoe Wilcock, Graham Watt, Jim Wilcock, John Wray. – 14 shots to 9.

In the Winter league we were at home to Javea, the sun came out and jumpers came off for a very pleasant game against friendly opponents. final score was total shots for – 91. shots against – 87. Points for – 8. against – 4. Winning rinks were — Margaret Stephens, Doreen Watt, Graham Watt, Dave Webb. – 21 shots to 12. Jean Giddings, John Wray, David Giddings, Mike Kelly. – 28 shots to 9. Jean Thompson, Janet Webb, Val Duchart, John Obrien. – 19 shots to 14.

And in the C Division The Cedars up against San Luis Pumas. Final scor was – total shots for – 94. shots against – 84. Points For – 9. against – 5. Winning rinks were – Norman Stephens, Ron Stansfield, Tony Hodges. – 17 shots to 11. Janet Bliss, John Dowell, Neville Pulfer. – 17 shots to 13. Jean Giddings, Doreen Watt, Dave Giddings. – 22 shots to 10.

The club championship matches were completed on the weekend so congratulations to all the winners and finalists, the mini club competition matches are now in progress with the Mens Plate and Ladies plate nearly completed.

More names are still required for the Mixed Singles and Partners competitions which have to be drawn this week so the Finals can be played on 31 March. for all enquiries please contact Haley on 966 84 4399.