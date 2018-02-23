Vistabella Bowls Report With Lynne Bishop.

Vistabella Bowls Report With Lynne Bishop.
Vistabella Bowls Report With Lynne Bishop.

SAL ENTERPRISE LEAGUE. Albatrosses away at La Marina equalled their home win against the Explorers with four wins plus shots . S Whitehall, SJ Broadhurst & B Norris 23-12. S Kemp, C Watkins & M Furness 21-9. L Watkins, S Burrows & P Whitehall 19-17. N Burrows, A Brown & E Bishop 12-11. Shots, 98(10) – 93(4) L M.

Drivers away to San Miguel Pulsars had three wins & two draws. D Leggatt, Mo & Martin Foulcer 22-7. F Barclay, A Leggatt & B Corbishly 23-17. D Howard, H Marshall & L Barber 17-16. K Hardy, J Donnelly & C Thorpe 19-19. D Gunning, B Ewart & G Thorpe 13-13. Shots, VB 88(10) – 88(4) SM.

VOYAGER LEAGUE. The Eagles had a home draw against Mazarron Mariners. D Graham, P Tomkins & Penny Tomkins 27-12. I Irwin, S Kirk & T French 17-11. S Dibble, P Cadwell & M Blight 19-19. Shots, VB 104(7) – 101(7) M.

WINTER LEAGUE. Away at La Marina winning on three rinks. C Watkins, S Norris, B Dunn & M Furness 20-13. L Bishop, N Burrows, J Harwood& S Allman 20-15. G Fisher, P Tomkins, C Thorpe & Gordon Fisher 17-14. Shots, VB 78(8) – 77(4) LM.

FED 4’s. A full house at San Miguel. G Fisher, P Ray, A Brown & Gordon Fisher 28-6. F Barclay, B Ewart, G & C Thorpe 20-14. T French, B Ray, C Watkins & M Furness 19-15. Shots, VB Vikings 67(8) – 35(0) SM Mohawks.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE Div A. Victory at Mazarron for the Lanzadores. G Fisher, S Burrows & Gordon Fisher 24-10. B Norris, B Zelin & B Dunn 23-11. N Burrows, A Brown & M Furness 18-13. L Watkins, S Norris & E Bishop 18-14. Shots, VB 111(10) – 85(4) M.

The Picadors at home playing MonteMar Matadors had three wins and a drawn game. F Barclay, B Ewart & G Thorpe 36-13. D Leggatt, Mo & Martin Foulcer 20-12. P Rafferty, P & B Ray 17-13. D Gunning, H Marshall & P Rafferty 15-15. Shots, VB 116(9) – 87(6) MM.

Div C. Conquistadores found the going hard at San Luis. Playing their Golds they had one win & a draw. Y Ware, P Cadwell & S Wilson 26-7. R Smith, D & J Harwood 14-14. Shots, VB 95(3) – 125(11) S L.

 

