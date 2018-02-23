Vistabella Bowls Report With Lynne Bishop.

SAL ENTERPRISE LEAGUE. Albatrosses away at La Marina equalled their home win against the Explorers with four wins plus shots . S Whitehall, SJ Broadhurst & B Norris 23-12. S Kemp, C Watkins & M Furness 21-9. L Watkins, S Burrows & P Whitehall 19-17. N Burrows, A Brown & E Bishop 12-11. Shots, 98(10) – 93(4) L M.

Drivers away to San Miguel Pulsars had three wins & two draws. D Leggatt, Mo & Martin Foulcer 22-7. F Barclay, A Leggatt & B Corbishly 23-17. D Howard, H Marshall & L Barber 17-16. K Hardy, J Donnelly & C Thorpe 19-19. D Gunning, B Ewart & G Thorpe 13-13. Shots, VB 88(10) – 88(4) SM.

VOYAGER LEAGUE. The Eagles had a home draw against Mazarron Mariners. D Graham, P Tomkins & Penny Tomkins 27-12. I Irwin, S Kirk & T French 17-11. S Dibble, P Cadwell & M Blight 19-19. Shots, VB 104(7) – 101(7) M.

WINTER LEAGUE. Away at La Marina winning on three rinks. C Watkins, S Norris, B Dunn & M Furness 20-13. L Bishop, N Burrows, J Harwood& S Allman 20-15. G Fisher, P Tomkins, C Thorpe & Gordon Fisher 17-14. Shots, VB 78(8) – 77(4) LM.

FED 4’s. A full house at San Miguel. G Fisher, P Ray, A Brown & Gordon Fisher 28-6. F Barclay, B Ewart, G & C Thorpe 20-14. T French, B Ray, C Watkins & M Furness 19-15. Shots, VB Vikings 67(8) – 35(0) SM Mohawks.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE Div A. Victory at Mazarron for the Lanzadores. G Fisher, S Burrows & Gordon Fisher 24-10. B Norris, B Zelin & B Dunn 23-11. N Burrows, A Brown & M Furness 18-13. L Watkins, S Norris & E Bishop 18-14. Shots, VB 111(10) – 85(4) M.

The Picadors at home playing MonteMar Matadors had three wins and a drawn game. F Barclay, B Ewart & G Thorpe 36-13. D Leggatt, Mo & Martin Foulcer 20-12. P Rafferty, P & B Ray 17-13. D Gunning, H Marshall & P Rafferty 15-15. Shots, VB 116(9) – 87(6) MM.

Div C. Conquistadores found the going hard at San Luis. Playing their Golds they had one win & a draw. Y Ware, P Cadwell & S Wilson 26-7. R Smith, D & J Harwood 14-14. Shots, VB 95(3) – 125(11) S L.