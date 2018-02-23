Rotten fence causes closure of Tourist Office terrace

One of the most picturesque terraces on the coast has been closed because of a lack of maintenance to the perimeter fence.

The terrace in front of the Torrevieja Tourist Office on the Paseo Vista Alegre, adjacent to the Royal Nautical Club of Torrevieja, and that was preserved from the original building in order to maintain its traditional appearance, provides one of the most spectacular vistas in the area,

On Wednesday, as he criticised the local authority or their lack of concern, Cllr Luisma Pizana called for a solution to the problem, saying that the statement issued by the Councillor for Tourism gave no explanation of the problem.

However Cllr Fanny Serrano, said that the provisional closure was made a few weeks ago for security reasons. Council surveyors verified the lack of stability of the railing stating in a report to the municipal services that the material used, which is wood, is rotten.

To avoid any type of accident amongst visitors the terrace was closed while a replacement is manufactured as carrying out running repairs is not viable.

She said that the council had to consider the state of the railing, which dates back to time when the Miramar restaurant that it replaced was first constructed, more than half a century ago.