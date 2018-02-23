Planting trees in the Pinada de Campoamor in Orihuela Costa

The Municipal Departments of Infrastructure and Beaches Orihuela in collaboration with Hidraqua and the primary schools Playas de Orihuela and Los Dolses, have organized the planting of new trees in the Pinada de Campoamor in Orihuela Costa.

The main objective is to teach the children the care and the preservation of the environment. Around 100 children have planted 500 pines of the indigenous species Aleppo and stone pine, which the Municipal Departments of Infrastructure has provided.

According to the city councillor for beaches, Luisa Boné, “this activity aims to raise awareness of the importance of preserving and protecting the environment from childhood, and we have selected the Pinada de Campoamor for replanting, as this is a unique plant place, which is at the same time the lungs of Orihuela Costa”.

Hidraqua has provided the necessary material and personnel to carry out the activity, such as: Hoes, carrying baskets, a water tank, watering can and compost. The company’s managing director, Juan José Alonso, said that “with this activity we are restoring the pine forest of this area that is so emblematic of Orihuela Costa and we involve the children to teach them the care and respect of nature”.

The activity is financed by the savings made by the customers of the water service who have decided to switch from the paper bill to the electronic bill.