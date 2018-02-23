Peugeot shakes up Classic Saloon Silhouette with reveal of all-new 508

PEUGEOT reveals all-new 508 with radical ‘Fastback’ design for the first time at Geneva Motor Show

Showcases new low and compact 5-door silhouette, injecting stylish design and exceptional drive into the D-class segment

Comes equipped with the latest generation PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® technology and efficient range of PureTech and BlueHDi engines

Follows in the wake of the multi award-winning PEUGEOT 2008 SUV, 3008 SUV and all-new 5008 SUV

All-new PEUGEOT 508 will be available to order from summer 2018

The Geneva Motor Show will see PEUGEOT raise the bar in the D-class segment with the world reveal of its all-new 508, sporting a radical new aerodynamic design.

Breaking the mould of the traditional, four door saloon silhouette this exciting new model combines a bold new low coupé design with the enhanced practicality of five doors.

Its striking new look takes inspiration from a sports coupé, with sharp side window design, elegant frameless doors and alloy wheels designed to fill the wheel arch housings. It showcases a beautifully integrated rear hatch, offering a significantly larger aperture to the generous 487-litre boot whilst carrying all the hallmark features of the latest PEUGEOT vehicles, including the full LED ‘claw-effect’ rear lights.

With its sharp exterior design, beautifully appointed, premium interior and the very latest generation of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, the all-new PEUGEOT 508 delivers a whole new driving experience to D-segment car buyers.

Inside, it contains the three main characteristics of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, including the compact, full grain leather trimmed steering wheel, a large 10-inch capacitive touchscreen angled towards the driver and a 12.3-inch head-up digital instrument panel. It also features i-Cockpit® Amplify, which enables the driver to choose between two levels of ambience – “Boost” and “Relax”.

Available with a range of six highly efficient petrol and diesel engine / transmission combinations, covering 130 to 225hp, the all-new PEUGEOT 508 offers an exceptional driving experience.

The new flagship model comes equipped with class-leading levels of advanced driver assistance systems, including a new night vision system, which is new to the segment and uses an infrared camera with the ability to detect pedestrians at night and in cases of reduced visibility.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of PEUGEOT, said: “The all-new PEUGEOT 508 is finally here. After the success of our latest high profile launches and our SUV offensive with the multi-award winning PEUGEOT 2008 SUV, 3008 SUV and all-new 5008 SUV, with the all-new PEUGEOT 508 we carry the exact same ambition; to shake up the market with an outstanding new car that can compete with the best.

And, for the D segment, we are talking about the best car manufacturers in the world. The all-new PEUGEOT 508 is a perfect example of the ambition that we embody in everything that we do; continuing to establish PEUGEOT as the best ‘high-end generalist’ car manufacturer in the market.”

The all-new PEUGEOT 508 will be available to order from summer 2018.