Orba Warblers Golf Society Wednesday 21st February, Bonalba

It was a cold and wet start to our day at Bonalba this week for our second assault on the annual “Eclectic”. We were very fortunate to have a shotgun start which is a bonus and given that we all had buggies we were able to get to our respective starting tees with ease.

There was a good turnout for what is quite an early start, some having to get up at 06.30 to arrive by 09.00, nice in the summer but not so nice in the winter.

Division one was topped by the Michael Taylor with a creditable 38 points off 22, in second place was Malcolm Monti with 37 points off 17 and in third was the inform Fred Cooley with 34 off 14. Division two saw Arthur Sullivan return to some sort of form with 38 off 29, followed by Peter Gibson and David Edwards both with 34 points, Peter taking second on countback. There were two nearest the pin prizes on hole 4, Michael Morley and on hole 14, Rosemary Edwards, John Stent and Derek Gray both achieved “two’s” for a Warbler Ball.

Next week, the 7th April, we are at El Plantio, for a 12.02 start you need to be there for 11.15, guests are always welcome, contact Michael on 639242896.