Next “Orihuela en Ruta” to take place on 11 March

The next ramble, organised by the Orihuela Council, will take place on the coast on Sunday 11 March starting at the Vistamar urbanisation in Mil Palmeras at 9am.

The walk will cover a distance of about 12.5 kms and will travel along the Orihuela coast fromMil Palmeras, through Campoamor, Cabo Roig, La Zenia and ending up in Punta Prima.

The councillor for the environment, Miguel Ángel Fernández, said that “the aims of the walk are to combine health through sports whilst learning about our natural heritage,

Along the route, walkers will be able to enjoy different points of interest such as the Cabo Roig tower, the La Glea viaduct, and the flora micro-reserves of Cala Mosca and La Glea in Campoamor, , where several native species, some in danger of extinction, grow in the shelter of a ravine “. “We will also walk along “the fossil beach, with 125,000 years old and where we can find fossil remains in the sand and rocks with imprints of molluscs.” Said Fernandez.

Anyone wishing to take part can register by sending an email to: orihuelaenruta@orihuela.es

The council have said that they will provide a bus service for inland residents wishing to take part.