Marabu Golf Society at Vistabella on 22nd February 2018.

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this month’s meeting a group of 22 players visited the established course at Vistabella taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was better than expected with no rain,bright sunshine but a stiff wind making scoring difficult.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Chris Pinder – 36 points, 2nd – Danny Wheatley – 32 points, 3rd – Andy Junes – 31 points, 4th – Mike Probert – 31 points

Nearest the Pins – Mike Probert (2),Colin MacDonald and Mick Martin

Dog of a Day – Ron Nowland

Best Front Nine – Brian Smith – 19 points, Best Back Nine – Rod Allen – 15 points

Football Card – Graham Hall

After the game we returned to Leaf’s Restaurant, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for a welcome meal prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next interim fixture is at Vistabella on 15th March 2018 followed by the society day at Hacienda Del Alamo on 29th March 2018.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.