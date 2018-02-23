Eurogolf Texas Scramble and Tuesday Toffs

On Thursday 22nd February Eurogolf played a Texas Scramble off the blocks . Although a very chilly start the sun did appear eventually to make a perfect day for golf.

There were some strong teams but the overall winners was the team of George McCallum, Ian Pegg Sharon Cotgrove and a ghost player with the amazing score of 55.5

2nd Sue Forbes, David Blanchette, Debbie Weedon and Cindi Green 61.8

3rd Jack Simpson Carjin Van De Kruijs Ken Brett and Gill Gordon 62.5 NTP´s

5th Jack Simpson 11th David Blanchette 12th in 2 Ian Pegg 15th Colin Daye -Grayton 17th George McCallum Football draw Barry Wilson Bev Evans Ken Enever Debbie Weedon x 2

Tuesday Toffs

On Tuesday 20th February nearly 80 players took part in the Toffs weekly stableford competition and the results were:

Overall winners 1st Robin Richards 38 c/b 2nd George McCallum 38 3rd Clive Horne 36 4th A. Cowley 36 Cat 1 1st Fred Reeve 35 c/b 2nd Paul manning 35 Cat 2 1st John Holland 36 2nd Bruce Gordon 35 Cat 3 1st Brian Jones 34 2nd Ken Brett 33 Best front 9 Franz Berndt 21 Best back 9 Jean Goodwin 20 NTPs 5th David Gregson 11th Clive Horne 12th in 2 Arty Crammon 15th Clive Horne 17th Cindi Green Football draw David Valentine Diane Bailey Sharon Horne Dave Nichols and Franco Gentili.