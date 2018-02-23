CUPRA, A Special Brand

CUPRA becomes an independent brand of SEAT

CUPRA Formula: Uniqueness, Sophistication and Performance

The CUPRA Ateca will be the first vehicle of the new brand to be launched on the market

CUPRA TCR made its debut as the first Motorsport touring car of the new brand

Martorell, 22-02-2018. – Today, SEAT has announced the launch of CUPRA, a new brand with its own distinct identity. The announcement was made at an exclusive event held today in Barcelona, where the new brand’s first model was revealed, the CUPRA Ateca.

Beginning now, CUPRA, which has always been SEAT’s ultimate expression of sportiness, is born to captivate car enthusiasts around the world. CUPRA stands for uniqueness, sophistication and performance. The time has come to introduce a special brand for enthusiasts.

CUPRA becomes its own entity, created to develop models in conjunction with SEAT and with the firm commitment to grow independently. With this move, the brand will have dedicated floor space in approximately 260 specially selected SEAT dealerships across Europe.

“CUPRA is a big opportunity for SEAT, for our customers and for the business”, said SEAT President Luca de Meo. “The whole project has surfaced as the dream of a group of people who were looking for a way to conquer a new group of car lovers.”

This new brand will be a part of SEAT the same way as other wholly-owned companies such as SEAT Metropolis:Lab Barcelona. With this arrangement, the company seeks to diversify its business and develop new models that can prove to be profitable while continuing to strengthen its financial position.

SEAT is one of the fastest growing brands in Europe and is currently well placed for the launch of CUPRA. In addition, CUPRA will also encompass the entire motorsport and racing division, an area that until now was the responsibility of SEAT Sport and which will be directly integrated into the new brand.

The CUPRA logo, which was revealed a few weeks ago, is inspired by the attitude of tribal civilisations and reflects the values that the new brand is keen to transmit – passion, precision, determination and courage.

SEAT Vice-president for Sales and Marketing Wayne Griffiths highlighted that “Our ambition for the CUPRA brand is to double the sales within the next 4-5 years, focusing our business model on four main pillars: distribution, partnerships, racing and product.”

Strong Partnerships

In order to transmit its commitment to craft, passion, high-quality and individualization, CUPRA has partnered with small studios/workshops that will develop crafted, exclusive and limited edition products like L.G.R., TRAKATAN and FABIKE among others.

CUPRA is also collaborating with DAINESE, NINCO and other brands to support and share its passion for racing, technology and innovation.

CUPRA Ateca – The brand’s first model

Iconic and powerful. The CUPRA Ateca is an SUV that signals the start of a new era and is the perfect car to launch CUPRA. It is a unique model in its segment, until now only reserved for premium brands.

The CUPRA name has always stood out for its impressive balance of fun at the wheel and day-to-day ease of use. Not every brand can offer the precision and sportiness of a CUPRA and, at the same time, a car that can be used to drive children to school, go shopping or travel with lots of luggage with a high level of ride quality. The new CUPRA Ateca combines a perfectly elegant and dynamic design with a spacious interior and a large boot.

“CUPRA Ateca offers versatility like no other brand. It’s about a unique model in its segment, with 300 PS, 4Drive and a new 7-speed DSG gearbox. It is the best example of balance between sportsmanship, fun at the wheel and ease of use in everyday life” said SEAT Executive Vice-President for Research and Development, Dr Matthias Rabe.

The new CUPRA Ateca’s 2.0 TSI engine delivers 300 PS (221 kW). It is one of the most technologically advanced engines on the market that works with a newly designed Otto Particulate Filter System to fulfil the latest Emission Legislations. This engine comes with an improved, more powerful sound, and is also equipped with a newly developed 7-speed DSG gearbox that has been developed to offer sportier gearbox feel with faster, smoother and more precise changes. The gearbox’s development has been modified to combine excellent performance with low levels of fuel consumption and emissions.

The CUPRA Ateca comes with the 4Drive traction system, one of the safest, most advanced integrated traction systems in the world. The 4Drive system analyses road conditions in real time, including the speed of the car, speed of each wheel, the steering wheel position, and the driving style or mode to quickly and progressively deliver power at each moment to the necessary wheels. The 4Drive system is optimised to work together with all the driving modes: Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow, Off-Road and, of course, the CUPRA mode. When selecting the CUPRA mode in the Drive Profile, the engine reacts immediately with a refined sound, and the adaptive suspension (Dynamic Chassis Control) setup is adjusted to give a sportier edge to the car.

Design – Powerful and impressive exclusive details

The CUPRA Ateca offers a striking exterior look. At the front, its upper grille features a honeycomb effect on the inside with the new CUPRA logo in the centre. The CUPRA letters are in matt aluminium on the lower grille, just above the exclusively designed bumper.

The details in glossy black are a constant on the exterior of the CUPRA Ateca: the roof rails, wing mirrors, window frames, side mouldings, wheels, front grille and front and rear diffusers as well as the spoilers that frame the rear window. There are also features that bring out the exclusive personality of the car, such as the welcome light that shines the CUPRA name and logo onto the ground. The powerful black brake callipers, a sporty rear bumper, the copper CUPRA logo on the boot, the four exhaust pipes on the edge of the rear diffuser and exclusive 19” diamond cut alloy wheels with the CUPRA logo all enhance the sportiness and elegance of this unique and dynamic SUV. There are six exterior body colours available: Energy Blue, Velvet Red, Brilliant Silver, Rodium Grey, Magic Black and Nevada White.

In the interior, the door panels are upholstered in Alcantara®, with the CUPRA logo illuminated on an aluminium plaque, standing out on the door sill. The seats are also upholstered in Alcantara®, in black with grey stitching, with a carbon fibre effect covering the sides. The grey stitching can also be found on the sporty leather steering wheel and gear knob. The pedals are finished in aluminium and the climate control air vent frames and the central console are finished in glossy black. The CUPRA logo is also present on the steering wheel, the floor mats, the key and the multimedia system touchscreen that welcomes the driver when starting the engine.

The standard equipment in the CUPRA Ateca is oriented towards three basic principles: technology, design and safety. That is why systems such as the keyless entry and start system, wireless charger, GSM signal booster, 360º top view camera, 8” touchscreen navigation system plus, dynamic chassis control -adaptive suspension-, digital cockpit, and park assist all come as standard.

Highlights among the main optional extras include the Performance Pack, which includes 18” Brembo performance brakes in black, the Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack – rear spoiler and exterior mirror caps -, the Carbon Fibre Interior Pack – a moulded carbon fibre dashboard -, as well as leather seats. The exclusive CUPRA bucket seats will be available from mid-2019.

With a low centre of gravity and a suspension system that perfectly combines efficiency with progressive, rapid and precise power steering, the new CUPRA Ateca comes with exceptional dynamic behaviour and fantastic ride quality.

The CUPRA Ateca can reach a top speed of 245 km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in only 5.4 seconds.

Even though SUVs are growing in popularity, there are not many like the CUPRA Ateca on the market at this moment in time, and this is why it is going to be the first pillar of the brand that will close the gap even more between sporty SEAT versions and motorsport itself.

CUPRA TCR

The CUPRA TCR will be the brand’s first racing car. It will officially compete in the TCR series in the 2018 season. The new CUPRA TCR will come with the new CUPRA logo on the front and the rear with the official and emblematic copper colour, with different bumpers, steering wheel, bonnet, and bucket seats to the normal CUPRA model, as well as an ECU with adapted software to comply with the 2018 Balance of technical regulations.

Future projects

For this exclusive event, the new brand has carried out design exercises on the CUPRA Ibiza and CUPRA Arona to exhibit the power of the new CUPRA world. Even though these cars are not yet confirmed as part of the CUPRA range, they are powerful design exercises to show the potential of the new brand in terms of design and technology, and also the possibility of extending the CUPRA elements to different segments.

SEAT Leon CUPRA R ST

In addition to the CUPRA models presented, a new special edition vehicle has made its public debut, the SEAT Leon CUPRA R ST. This time, the CUPRA R welcomes another member into the sophisticated, distinctive and high-performance family. The SEAT Leon CUPRA R ST is featured with coppered exterior and interior details, in line with the distinctive design of the car. The vehicle will be equipped with a 2.0 TSI 300 PS engine, the 4Drive all-wheel drive system and the DSG gearbox, plus carbon fibre aerodynamic parts, an emotive exhaust sound, copper alloy wheels and performance brakes. The car will be available by the end of the year and will also be displayed at the International Geneva Auto Show.

CUPRA is a special brand for unique people designed to captivate customers looking for what the new brand has to offer: Uniqueness, Sophistication and Performance. The time has come for car lovers to get involved with a new brand that meets their expectations. Along with the launch of new models, CUPRA will also keep the motorsport and racing spirit alive by participating in the TCR series. The CUPRA world is alive and ready to conquer a new group of enthusiasts in more than 260 specially selected SEAT dealerships all across Europe.