Back to business for Latham at La Marina

Sorry there haven’t been any reports for the last two weeks but I took a short holiday in hospital. Out now and hope that I will be back bowling soon. Saying holiday I think one of our drivers trying to get to San Miguel thought she was off on holiday. No it wasn’t Mo. Ask the two in Alan Castle’s rink.

Perhaps looking at the score most of the team thought they were on holiday. The Pathfinders travelled to play the Comets at San Miguel only to lose 12-2. Ahh well I keep getting told it is only a game. We did have one winning rink so well done John Morgan, Mike Brain and Jeff Collins.

Unfortunately the Explorers at home against Vistabella Albatrosses didn’t do much better as they lost 10-4 with Margaret Finlayson, Kathy Manning and Hilary Cronk doing it for the ladies 22-13 and Don Fowkes, Mike Smith and Anne Stone winning 22-10.

Wednesday and the Winter League game gave us more hope as it was so nearly a draw with us losing the overall score by one shot. Our two winning rinks were Dave Hadaway, Carol Smith, Martin Butler and Anne Stone who won 15-8 followed by another seven shot winner with John Rae, Mike Smith, Kathy Manning and Janet Parsons winning 20-13. Come Friday cometh a win.

The Merlins playing at home against Emerald Isle Outlaws we won by 10 shots to four. Our John Rae, Dave McGaw and Mo Taylor won 20-15. Dave Taylor, Garth Slater and Lorita Rae carried on the winning 20-15 and not to be outdone John Morgan, Arthur Cronk and Gina Hindle did the same and won 18-14.

Then to outdo them all that great singer Bill Jones helped George Furzer and Reg Jackson to a great 33-5 win. Well done, Sirs.

I said the Winter League had lost the overall score by one shot well; it was even closer with the Ospreys away at San Luis playing the Lions as the overall shots were 96 apiece. However it didn’t stop the Lions roaring to a 9-5 win. Peter Parsons had narrow win 16-15 with Phil Pape and Andy Bartlett and doing herself proud was Maureen Kidd taking her rink of Mike Smith and Janet Parsons to a 26-9 win.