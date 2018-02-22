FIAT 500X keeps drivers connected with model year updates

Next-generation UConnect™ 7-inch HD LIVE infotainment system with UConnect Link, which is Apple Car Play ready and compatible with Android Auto, standard from Pop Star grade up

Available with a choice of three trim levels, three petrol and two diesel engines, plus Mirror special edition

Available in dealers now, priced from £15,550 OTR

The Fiat 500X has been refreshed for 2018 to include best-in-class infotainment technology and a simplified line-up.

Fiat 500X Model Year 2018 offers next-generation Uconnect™ with 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen, from the Pop Star trim level up, and offers Apple CarPlay and Android AutoTM as standard for a smarter, safer way to use your phone in the car. The system offers key features including Bluetooth interface with hands-free system, audio streaming, text message reader and voice recognition.

The Uconnect™ system is now also available with Apple CarPlay to integrate the iPhone with the display and native controls of the car, allowing the driver to make calls, play music, send and receive messages, get directions optimised for traffic conditions and much more. Android Auto offers access to Google Maps, with voice-guided navigation, real time traffic information and lane guidance, and Google Play Music, among other music services. These functions allow drivers to make and receive calls and send messages while remaining focused on the road ahead.

Furthermore, customers can stay in touch with Uconnect™ LIVE services. Users who download the free Uconnect™ LIVE app from the App Store or Google Play Store to their smartphone can fully exploit the benefits of Uconnect™ LIVE, including music streaming with Deezer and TuneIn, news from Reuters, connected navigation with TomTom LIVE and can stay in touch with friends via Facebook check-in and Twitter.

The simplified 500X range is now available in three trim levels, combined with a choice of three petrol and two diesel engines. The comprehensive standard equipment levels can be boosted with the addition of a number of packs, such as the Cold Weather pack, which comes with a heated steering wheel, heated front seats and heated wiper area, or the City pack to add electrically folding and heated door mirrors and rear parking camera. Marching Green paint is now available exclusively on Cross Plus models.

In UK the Fiat 500X is available to order now priced from £15,550 OTR for the 500X Pop 1.6 E-Torq 110hp petrol. For more information on the Fiat 500X please visit www.fiat.co.uk