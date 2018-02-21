Mayor José Miguel Luegno and the Commanding Officer of the Academia General del Aire (AGA), Colonel Miguel Ivorra announced that the act of swearing allegiance to the Spanish flag by civilian will take place on Saturday, 3rd March at 11am in the Plaza de España in San Javier.

The Colonel said that this civil act of swearing on the flag is framed within the activities of the 75th anniversary of the Academy General of the Air “where on July 28, 1943 the first 251 cadets arrived at the base to begin their training as officers of the Air Force.”

People who interested in taking the oath or promise before the flag, must register, by tomorrow 27th February at the Department of Culture, in the San Javier Town Hall. Of course, only Spanish Nationals are allowed to take the oath where kissing the Flag represents the Oath or promise to defend Spain, even at the cost of one’s life.

The act will begin by honouring the Flag. After the oath to the flag and a speech by the colonel director of the AGA, the Air Force and the National anthems will be played.