The Rojales Neighbourhood Watch Group is holding its Annual Meeting in the Municipal Centre, Ciudad Quesada on Monday 5 March at 11am.

It is open to anyone living in the 03170 postal area and you are cordially invited to come along. This is your opportunity to say how you would like the Group to continue functioning. Perhaps it is time to have some fresh blood to join the committee or even to lead the Group.

We have been in existence for 15 years and many changes have taken place in this area in that time. There has been a lot of new building and many new people of different nationalities have come to make Rojales their home.

We want people to be proud of the place where they live and to know that we can all help the Security Agencies to keep crime at bay. If you are not already a member of the Group but would like more information please see the Neighbourhood Watch in Spain website at www.neighbourhoodwatchinspain.com or contact me on 663 316 310.

We look forward to seeing you at the meeting.

Helen Tudor – Secretary (Rojales)