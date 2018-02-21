Mojácar’s National Parador Celebrates The Hotel Group’s 90th Anniversary

Mojácar’s National Parador, unique in Almería province and one of only 16 in Andalucía, recently marked the chain’s 90th birthday with a commemorative open day.

The first Parador, the Sierra de Gredos, opened in 1928, although Mojácar did not have its own until 1966, when the determination of the then mayor, Jacinto Alarcón, miraculously brought about the event. It was then one of a handful of hotel establishments in the province and was inaugurated by Minister Fraga Iribarne, who was famously photographed in the sea at Palomares, showing to the world that the local waters were safe despite the bombs that had been dropped there.

Since the first building opened and welcomed Spanish Royalty along with leading intellectuals and stars from the cinema and art world, much has been done and today’s Parador, after a remodelling in the 80s and other refurbishments, has grown continuously. Present facilities include conference halls and meeting rooms for companies, salons for weddings, family and social events, to name but a few, yet all work within the same spirit in which the original hotel was founded.

A high standard of customer service, luxury and comfort is paramount, as in all Paradors and, the Mojácar hotel is a particularly unique place, located right by the sea with Mediterranean views from all rooms. In 2017 it welcomed 45,000 guests with 70% occupancy, of which 60% were Spanish and there is every indication that bookings, which have been steadily increasing in recent years, will

be even higher this year.

The presence of a Parador in Mojácar is a very important mainstay for local tourism and promotion, whilst also providing employment to the 46 employees charged with its smooth running.

On the open day, a number of residents and guests were guided by Parador staff from noon onwards and, were shown around the facilities and given some of the history behind this emblematic establishment. Of special interest was the original painting by César Manrique that hangs in the lounge by the original fireplace and a decorated 8th century apothecary cabinet.

The tour ended in the gardens of the Parador with an aperitif followed by the showing of a commemorative anniversary film made by the National Parador Group.