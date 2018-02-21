Mojácar’s Carnival Ends With The Burial Of The Sardine

Mojácar’s Carnival came to an end on Ash Wednesday, February 14th, with the traditional Burial of the Sardine and, already all the local groups who take part are planning their themed costumes and acts for next year.

The participation of the town’s youngest ones is also guaranteed, with twice as many joining in since their very own Carnival events were launched last year. Children aged from 1 to 12 years old turned up as The Serranitos (disguised as succulent hams) The Legolandia and the little sweets, Peques más Dulces who were awarded first, second and third place respectively.

The “Garabato” nursery’s own special Carnival gave the parents a huge surprise when they were greeted by their little ones dressed as tiny superheroes, all organised in secret by their teachers (who also dressed up) along with Raquel Belmonte, the local Youth Councillor.

The main Carnival parade that filled Mojácar’s beach front with a wave of colour and music included five adult and four children’s local groups, two from Garrucha and one from Villaricos, two floats and a parade with characters from Alice in Wonderland and The Marvels.

All the participating troupes received a gift although the four special prizes went to The Essentials chirigota group, with best costume award going to the witches Las Chicas de Campofrío, followed by the Los Implicados from the Game of Thrones with third prize going to the troglodytes, La Fuente.

Finally, the funeral procession for the Burial of the Sardine attracted locals and visitors of all nationalities with more people than ever joining in with this local tradition.

A crowd of mourners dutifully followed the fish for its last candlelit goodbye with all the accompanying prayers and speeches, all answered with the customary fervent grief and wailing, with the Mojácar Town Band adding the music to this Carnival finale.