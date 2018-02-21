It’s Good To Give

It’s that time of the year when the arrow on the temperature gauge rises on the thermometer. Spring is in the air and, for some of us, our thoughts turn to having a good clear out in readiness for the yearly spring clean.

We all like to renew and refurbish our homes and wardrobes, throw out the old and shop till we drop finding the perfect replacements. We end up with piles of unwanted items and clothing then the realisation hits us as to what to do with the piles of last year’s fashions, the bargains we bought we believed we needed and gifts received that we are never going to use.

The answer to relieving you of these hair pulling decisions, which have to be made, is to donate to Age Concern. Due to an exceptional past three months of sales our shelves and rails are looking a bit bare and need topping up so we have the top answer to your question ‘What am I going to do with ALL this stuff’?

Age Concern will willingly accept donations of clothing or household items, small pieces of furniture such as coffee tables or bedside cabinets, but not large furniture as we do not have enough room in our shops.

We will even collect from your home if you are too far away. You can drop items off at our shops in Patricio Zammit 41, Torrevieja or Avenida del Mar in Los Montesinos or our centre at Calle Paganini in La Siesta.

All money raised from our shops goes to maintaining the myriad of services Age Concern provides helping and supporting the over 50’s in our area of which you may, in the future, need to use.

To arrange collection simply telephone our centre on 966 786 887, Monday – Friday between 10.00 – 1.30pm.