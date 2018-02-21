El Plantio 2 Golf Society ‘Waltz’

A ‘waltz’ competition works best when the number taking part is divisible by three as no adjustments need be made. When one of our number withdrew with a severe case of the bug, leaving 11 starters, the competition, on 20th Feb, looked in jeopardy.

However, making a welcome return after several months incapacity, Ian Henderson made up the numbers, and immediately claimed nearest the pin and captained his team to second place. Welcome back Ian.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 2, Ian Henderson and Hole 5, Ray Housley. 3rd Place, Dave Swann, Brian Coupe, Lyn Young – 66 points. 2nd Place, Ian Henderson, Rod Loveday, Brian Edwards – 66 points on C/B. 1st Place, Ray Housley, Chris Linathan, Mirielle Michels – 67 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details.

Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann

Photograph – L to R. Rod Loveday, Ian Henderson, Mirielle Michels, Brian Edwards, Ray Housley, Dave Swann, Chris Linathan, Brian Coupe.