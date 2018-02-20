New fence puts an end to 30 years of Country walks

As well as upsetting the Residents Association la Asociación de Vecinos San Miguel Arcángel, the landowner at the centre of the ‘fencing’ controversy, reported in edition 703 of the Leader Newspaper is now very much at odds with residents of Urb Blue Lagoon.

It seems that he has now fenced off access to a country walk that people from miles around have enjoyed for the last 30 years.

As a result there will be no more country walks, dog walks or cycling excursions that have been so popular in the local campo with citizens of all nationalities.

Perhaps this is another matter that la Asociación de Vecinos San Miguel Arcángel should look into.

Where are those 16th century rights of way when you need them?