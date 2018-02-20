Local Masons donate patient bed lift to Torrevieja Hospital.

On Monday, 19th February, Caledonia Lodge No. 68 from Quesada, was pleased to present a patient bed lift to Torrevieja Hospital. It was purchased some time ago for their own use but having been stored for a while, and only having been used once, it was decided to donate it to the hospital where far better use could be made of it.

The picture shows, from right to left, WBro Sid Formby, the current Master of the Lodg. and Miss Maria Jose Pinille, the social administration and manager. It is always a pleasure to be able to assist our local hospital, who are so greatfull for any help.

It is very important that we all support our hospitals and their staff for their great work and dedication. It was therefore a great pleasure to be able to help out in this way,

Should you have an interest in the work of Freemasonry, or be interested in joining, please contact me on the email address given below.

