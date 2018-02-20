Animal dealer investigated in Orihuela

A 29 year old Spanish woman is currently under investigation by the Civil Guard’s Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) after irregularities were found in the veterinary records of several dogs, which had been taken to veterinary clinics in Orihuela and Santomera (Murcia).

It is believed that she had been selling dogs and cats of many different breeds for over six years with false health documentation.

Agents investigated the origin of each of the animals found with false documentation, every one of which had been bought online.

Their enquiries led to a 29-year-old woman, who had been selling dogs and cats of different breeds for at least six years. On this occasion, there were two chihuahua puppies that she delivered along with a falsified health card that, despite having the vaccine sticker, did not have the signature or the license number of the corresponding collegiate veterinarian.

The woman has now been charged with crimes of intrusion and the falsification of documents.