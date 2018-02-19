Presidents Day at Paddys Point Golf Society

A very windy Las Colinas was the venue for our President’s Day but despite this we all enjoyed the excellent condition of the course. President’s Day is one of our main outings and was once again well supported. As it was Valentine’s Day a special meal was laid on at Paddy’s, thank you Rory, Hazel and all your staff for making it such a special evening.

Nearest President’s Drive – David McBride. NTP – Paul Cullen, Colin McInerney, Sean Wynne, Chris Smith & David McBride. LONG DRIVES – Shaun P Murphy & Myra Coull. 2’s Pot- Wally Bates, Terry Fitzgerald, Pat Foley, Shaun P Murphy, Colin McInerney, Chris Smith x2. BEST GUEST – Sean Wynne 33pts. 3rd Pat Foley 32pts c/b, 2nd Shaun P Murphy 34pts 1st Terry Fitzgerald 37pts.

Our next outing is to Mar Menor on 14th March.

Photo shows President John Bryan with Winner Terry Fitzgerald.