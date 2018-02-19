Orbal Warblets at El Bosque GS. February 14- Valentines Cup

A good turn out of 30 Orba Warblers for the Valentines Cup at El Bosque. Sadly, the course was looking tired and tee boxes were heavily sanded as were the greens. But even with a Medal format and the course in a challenging condition, good solid scores were recorded.

The winners : In 1st. place, Fred Cooley ( Hcap. 11.3 ), tames the unruly course by producing an impressive Nett 72. He will now play off Hcap. 10.9. Followed closely in 2nd. place, also with a very good score was David French ( Hcap. 11 ) with a Nett 73. 3rd. place went to David Knight ( Hcap. 9.2 ) with a Nett 74.

4th., 5th., and 6th. places all returned a score of Nett 77 but on c/b, Chris Hoare ( Hcap. 12.7 ) managed to tip Jorgen Mortensen ( Hcap. 22.8 ) and John Bradbury to 5th. and 6th. respectively. The Lowest Gross score recorded was from John Bradbury with a Nett 84. Well done John ! However as guests cannot win a Main Prize, this went to David Knight with the next best Gross of Nett 85.

2 NTP’s : Hole 8 – Fred Cooley and Hole 12 – David French.

We had 3 guests this week – Christine and John Brabury and Steve Longbottom.

The Football card went to Derek Gray with Bournemouth.

Apologies to the winners but this week but for some reason the phone did not capture their image so no photos.

Next week, February 28 we are are at Alicante for a Stableford. First Tee Time at 10:30am so please arrive by 9:45am for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and Current Handicap certificate. To book, please contact Michael Taylor on mjt@stylespms.com or phone 639 242 896.