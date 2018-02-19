Montgo grapple with Greensomes

Friday 16th February brought a new format to Montgo Golf Society. Proposed by Simon Fox, so you can all blame him, we played a Valencian Greensome. Like a normal greensome but with a few added shots. The day was sponsored by Glen and Georgie Turner.

The handicap system threw up some interesting pairings but on the whole I think most of us enjoyed it. But for those who didn´t don´t worry…next years Captain wasn´t a big fan so this may have been a one off.´

The following six players probable enjoyed it more than most, and the winners are…

In third place with a net score of 70.2 were Glenys Cumming and Shaun O´Gorman. Second spot was nabbed by Richard Fox and Steve Crossan on net 69.6. And our champs of the day were Russ Peters and Patrick Lynch with a very impressive 67.6.

The two NTPs were both on the 16th, one each for guys and gals, our most accurate guy was Derek Hall at 4.70mts and for the gals Denise Cooper3.82mts.

However there was one shot of the day even more accurate that deserves to be mentioned in dispatches. Peter Gardiner holed out from a perfect 115 meter shot on I believe the 12th. Although a glorious moment for him it was their fifth shot so no eagles or albatrosses in sight. But well done anyway.

Next week we return to a standard stableford format so you can all relax.