Javea Green Winter League maintain their top of the league status.

Javea Green Winter League welcomed San Miguel for what proved to be a crucial game as the winter league draws to a close with only 4 points separating the top two teams.

Always a pleasure and a challenge to bowls against, San Miguel proved to be formidable opponents. Javea only managed to win on 2 of the 5 rinks but thanks to Chris Evans´s team of Chris Salter, Phil Woodhead and Paul Brown who continue their unbroken winning streak and Clive English´s team of Jan Brown, Pat Wardrop and John Pittaway who also won, the shot difference was secured for a 6-6 draw.

The Berleen team skipped by Brian Manser had an excellent win making them a contender for the title this year.

Javea´s Northern league saw Onyx go down 8-2 to BBC Lions but Quartz beat BBC Jaguars 8-2.

Next Winter League match is Greenlands away.